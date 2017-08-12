Music programThe Perlman Music Program/Suncoast is accepting applications for its Super Strings program until Sept. 13 (postmarked Sept. 11). This program offers young string players, ages 8-18, a change to join the Perlman Music Program (PMP) String Orchestra. The program is accepting applications for musicians who play the violin, viola, cello or bass to audition. If a candidate is accepted, the cost to participate will be $50, and the workshop and parent/student [...]
Community news and events for Aug. 12 and beyond
