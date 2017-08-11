Newsvine

Update: Missing 4-year-old has been found and is safe

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
    JUPITER - Authorities say they've found a missing 4-year-old Florida boy hours after the arrest of his nanny.Jupiter police canceled the Amber Alter Friday afternoon for Dominic Caprio. Police weren't immediately saying where he was or who he was with.Police say Dominic disappeared Thursday afternoon. Authorities tracked down his nanny, 57-year-old Blanca Castro. She was being held at the Miami-Dade County jail.The child's mother says she left Dominic with the [...]

