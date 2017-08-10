AppleInsider walks you through the new Screen Recording feature coming to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 11, including basic functions such as simultaneous audio recording, trimming a video clip, and sharing. We also explore advanced options like replacing internal audio with high-quality external sources, as well as embedding the iPhone's screen into a video.
Inside iOS 11: How to use Screen Recording & embed it into a video
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 5:06 PM
