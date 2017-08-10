Smooth sailing so far as new school year kicks off

Parents, grandparents and guardians streamed into 31 elementary schools at 7:15 a.m. Thursday to mark the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.At Evergreen Elementary School north of Ocala, school officials welcomed children, placing arm bands on their wrists so officials will know how they are getting home in the afternoon.Kevin Christian, the school district spokesman, said Thursday's kickoff started smoothly. Only the expected delayed buses were reported.More [...]