Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4811 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Smooth sailing so far as new school year kicks off

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 6:06 AM
    Discuss:

    Parents, grandparents and guardians streamed into 31 elementary schools at 7:15 a.m. Thursday to mark the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.At Evergreen Elementary School north of Ocala, school officials welcomed children, placing arm bands on their wrists so officials will know how they are getting home in the afternoon.Kevin Christian, the school district spokesman, said Thursday's kickoff started smoothly. Only the expected delayed buses were reported.More [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor