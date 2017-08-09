AUGUSTA - Morris Communications will sell its 11 daily newspapers and other publications in those markets to New Media Investment Group, the parent company of GateHouse Media Inc., the companies announced Wednesday.New Media said in a news release it will pay $120 million to purchase Morris Publishing Group, the newspaper division of [...]
GateHouse Media acquires Times-Union
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 9, 2017 2:04 PM
