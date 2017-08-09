FORT LAUDERDALE - A Florida prosecutor says Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and will enter a diversion program later this year.Palm Beach County Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis said Woods entered the plea Wednesday. The 41-year-old golf superstar will enter a diversion program on Oct. 25.Woods' attorney Douglas Duncan had no comment. Woods was not in the courtroom on Wednesday.Under the plea deal, prosecutors will drop the [...]
Tiger Woods to enter diversion program Oct. 25
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 9, 2017 7:06 AM
