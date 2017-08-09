Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4786 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Confederate time capsule in Orlando contained flag, newspapers, money

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Aug 9, 2017 6:12 AM
    Discuss:

    ORLANDO - Newspapers, a Confederate flag and Confederate States of America dollar bills were among the items inside a time capsule that was found at the base of a memorial in Florida when the statue of a soldier was moved.WFTV reports the capsule was opened Tuesday, nearly two months after the 106-year-old memorial nicknamed "Johnny Reb" was dismantled in Orlando following public outcry that the monument is a symbol of racism and white supremacy.The monument is being [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor