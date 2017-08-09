TODAYWednesday Morning Book Club: 10-11 a.m., Belleview Public Library, 13145 SE County Road 484, Belleview. Call 438-2500. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah.Writer's Studio: 10-11 a.m.,Belleview Public Library, 13145 SE County Road 484, Belleview. Call 438-2500.Forest Readers Book Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Forest Public Library, 905 S. U.S. 314A, Ocklawaha. Call 438-2540. "Still Missing" by Chevy [...]
Library book clubs; check them out
