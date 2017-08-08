U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for truck drivers and train engineers, a decision that safety experts say puts millions of lives at risk.The Federal Railroad Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said late last week that they are no longer pursuing the regulation that would require testing for the fatigue-inducing disorder that's been blamed for deadly rail crashes in New York City and New Jersey and several [...]
US nixes sleep apnea test plan for truckers, train engineers
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 11:20 AM
