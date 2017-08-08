Newsvine

Officers searching for suspect involved in shooting

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 11:14 AM
    Ocala police officers are searching for a male who shot another man and drove away on Monday night.After the shooting, authorities said the man was rushed to a local hospital where he went into surgery. Up to 11:25 p.m., his condition was unknown.According to police officials, two males were arguing outside a residence located in the 3300 block of Northwest Fourth Street, when one of the males grabbed a gun and shot the other man at least once.Officers [...]

