Phone snatch and sell attempt lands man in jail

Ocala police arrested a 22-year-old man on Monday after he snatched a cellphone from a woman and then tried to sell it to undercover officers.Emmanuel J. Smith admitted to Ocala Police Department detective Mat Steckman that he met the woman to purchase her cellphone after she had advertised it on the Letgo app. He said he took it from her as they were walking to her vehicle. He said he later made arrangements to sell her phone, along with another cellphone, for $300 each.What [...]