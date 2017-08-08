Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4757 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

OPD seeks man in connection to shooting

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 10:08 AM
    Discuss:

    Ocala police are looking for the man they believe shot another man Monday night in northwest Ocala.Detectives with the Ocala Police Department said they are looking for Roger D. Lebron Colon, 55, of Ocala, who goes by Viejo. When located, Colon will be charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.The wounded man, also of Ocala, remained hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition.Police officers responded [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor