OPD seeks man in connection to shooting

Ocala police are looking for the man they believe shot another man Monday night in northwest Ocala.Detectives with the Ocala Police Department said they are looking for Roger D. Lebron Colon, 55, of Ocala, who goes by Viejo. When located, Colon will be charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.The wounded man, also of Ocala, remained hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition.Police officers responded [...]