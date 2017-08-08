Newsvine

Records: Osceola deputy threatened to kill girlfriend if he lost job

Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 6:06 AM
    ORLANDO - A Florida sheriff's deputy being investigated on a domestic battery charge had previously threatened to kill his girlfriend if he lost his job because she called police after a similar incident in 2016, records show.Osceola County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Keating was arrested Saturday after the couple argued following a night out at two bars. The woman told investigators Keating punched her in the face and threw her against a wall. Her injuries included a swollen nose, [...]

