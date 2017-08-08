TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Belleview/South Marion Chamber of Commerce: 8 a.m., Cal's Place, 11007 SE 66th Terrace, Belleview. Call 245-2178.* Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 9 a.m., USDA Service Center, 2441 NE Third St., Ocala. Call 622-3971 ext. 3.* Marion Oaks MSTU Advisory Council: Recreation services and facilities, 9:30 a.m., Marion Oaks Community [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 8 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Aug 7, 2017 9:21 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment