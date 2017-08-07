Human remains found in Newberry

Human skeletal remains were found Monday in a residential septic tank in Newberry.Alachua County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Sims said the remains were found at 21701 NW 52nd Place in Newberry, and were confirmed by detectives, the Medical Examiner's Office and forensic anthropologists from the University of Florida Pound Lab - a human identification lab.Sims said detectives are currently pursuing a death investigation, but that could change depending on the [...]