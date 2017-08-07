Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4738 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Human remains found in Newberry septic tank

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 7, 2017 2:06 PM
    Discuss:

    Human skeletal remains were been found Monday in a residential septic tank in Newberry.Alachua County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Sims said the remains were found at 21701 NW 52nd Place in Newberry, and were confirmed by detectives, the medical examiner's office and forensic anthropologists from the University of Florida Pound Lab.Sims said ACSO detectives are pursuing a death investigation until told otherwise by the medical examiner's office or pound lab. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor