Human remains found in Newberry septic tank

Human skeletal remains were been found Monday in a residential septic tank in Newberry.Alachua County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Sims said the remains were found at 21701 NW 52nd Place in Newberry, and were confirmed by detectives, the medical examiner's office and forensic anthropologists from the University of Florida Pound Lab.Sims said ACSO detectives are pursuing a death investigation until told otherwise by the medical examiner's office or pound lab. [...]