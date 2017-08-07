Newsvine

Rabies alert for NW Ocala/Marion County

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 7, 2017 1:06 PM
    The Florida Department of Health in Marion County on Monday issued a rabies alert for Northwest Ocala/Marion County in response to a bite from an infected cat on July 31.The alert is for 60 days and includes the following area boundaries: North U.S. 27 to the north West State Road 40 to the south Northwest 80th Avenue to the east Northwest 120th Avenue to the westThe public is asked to maintain a heightened [...]

