Pistol reported stolen from car in SE Ocala

A pistol was reported stolen from a vehicle in Southeast Ocala on Sunday.According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office report, a woman called to report that sometime between late Saturday and Sunday, a Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol had been removed from her 2013 Hyundai.The car was parked at her residence in the 5000 block of Southeast 22nd Place. The owner told authorities she thought she had locked the car doors.