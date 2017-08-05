Newsvine

MCSO investigating couple's death in Silver Springs Shores

    SILVER SPRINGS SHORES - A married couple was found dead inside their Silver Springs Shores home on Saturday.Marion County Sheriff's deputies received a call to go to 43 Pine Run in Silver Springs Shores at 12:47 p.m. Saturday and upon arrival found Jessica Depizzol, 32, and Lloyd Butler, 43, deceased in the home.No cause or manner of death has yet to be released.Darren Varney, brother-in-law of the deceased woman, said that Butler called his wife's father about [...]

