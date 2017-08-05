Newsvine

MCSO investigating 2 deaths in Silver Springs Shores

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Aug 5, 2017 2:08 PM
    SILVER SPRINGS SHORES - Two people were found dead inside a Silver Springs Shores home on Saturday.Marion County Sheriff's deputies received a call to come to the residence at 12:47 p.m. Saturday and upon arrival found a man and a woman deceased in the home. Detectives have not released a cause or manner of death other than to say that it's a death investigation.Detectives did say they are not looking for a suspect or suspects at this time.More details are [...]

