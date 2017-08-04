Best bets for the weekend

Summer Book Sale: The Friends of the Ocala Public Library will host their quarterly used-book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Headquarters-Ocala Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Books will be 50 cents for hardbacks, 25 cents for paperbacks. Money benefits the library. Call 368-4591.Blues in the Night: Singer Miranda Madison, guitarist/singer Greg Pando and guitarist Eric Wright will perform a special acoustic set at 6 [...]