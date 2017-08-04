Newsvine

Man claims fatal shooting was in self-defense

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Aug 4, 2017 8:12 AM
    REDDICK The man who shot and killed another man last Friday said Thursday that his action was in self-defense and that he wished it had never come to him pulling the trigger.Harrell S. Jeffries, 56, said he was asleep in his camper when William H. Markham barged in and beat him with a stick. Jeffries, whose camper is close to a wooded area off a narrow dirt road and is surrounded by other residences in rural Marion County, said he managed to grab a gun and fired shots at the [...]

