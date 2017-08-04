Aug. 4, 2017 - Invitation to bid HVAC maintenance for medical examiner's office

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
MARION COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
17B-163 HVAC maintenance for medical examiner's office. Pre-bid site visit: 8/15/17 - district 5 medical examiner's office, 809 Pine St., Leesburg, FL 34748; Bids are due: 8/24/17 ...
MARION COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
