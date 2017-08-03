Teen dies of injuries in early morning crash

A teenager involved in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday later died of her injuries.Florida Highway Patrol troopers and school officials confirmed that 15-year-old Destiny Tyler of Ocala has passed away.After the crash, the teen had been transported to UF health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.Three other people also were in the 2007 Chevy Impala when the wreck occurred at Northeast 90th Street Road and Northeast 58th Avenueat 12:35 a.m.According to FHP [...]