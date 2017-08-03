A Marion County Sheriff's Office bailiff has resigned after a series of investigations by the agency showed he repeatedly violated the department's policy of leaving inmates unsupervised and using his cellphone while on duty in the courthouse.The resignation agreement between former Cpl. Dustin Lay and the MCSO states that the department considered allegations against him to be serious and that his employment with them should "cease and terminate. [...]
MCSO: Bailiff accused of leaving inmates unattended has resigned
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 12:10 PM
