Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4656 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Boil water alert cancelled for Spruce Creek Preserve

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 11:08 AM
    Discuss:

    Marion County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice for 687 customers in the Spruce Creek Preserve communities due to loss of water pressure from a main line break.The utilities department has recorded the mandated number of successful bacteriological surveys to deem the water safe to drink.Residents are being notified via door tag, interactive community notification calls, media release and social media. Customers with questions can call 307-6000. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor