Boil water alert cancelled for Spruce Creek Preserve

Marion County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice for 687 customers in the Spruce Creek Preserve communities due to loss of water pressure from a main line break.The utilities department has recorded the mandated number of successful bacteriological surveys to deem the water safe to drink.Residents are being notified via door tag, interactive community notification calls, media release and social media. Customers with questions can call 307-6000. [...]