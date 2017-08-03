Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4635 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

State tax 'holiday' kicks off Friday

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 7:12 AM
    Discuss:

    TALLAHASSEE - With computers returned to the discount list, Florida retailers are readying for back-to-school shoppers this weekend during the state's sales-tax holiday.The holiday, which will run Friday through Sunday, is a large part of a tax-cut package (HB 7109) that lawmakers passed this spring. The package is projected to provide $91.6 million in tax breaks during the budget year that started July 1.James Miller, a spokesman for the [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor