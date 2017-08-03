State tax 'holiday' kicks off Friday

TALLAHASSEE - With computers returned to the discount list, Florida retailers are readying for back-to-school shoppers this weekend during the state's sales-tax holiday.The holiday, which will run Friday through Sunday, is a large part of a tax-cut package (HB 7109) that lawmakers passed this spring. The package is projected to provide $91.6 million in tax breaks during the budget year that started July 1.James Miller, a spokesman for the [...]