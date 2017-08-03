Two critically injured in morning crash; two others also hurt

Four people were injured, two of them critically, in a single vehicle crash early Thursday.According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a 2007 Chevy Impala was traveling east on Northeast 90th Street Road, roughly a mile east of Northeast 58th Avenue, going around a right hand curve.The Chevy ran off the road and went onto the north grassy shoulder, where the right rear of the vehicle hit a fence line, then rotated and the left rear hit a tree.The crash occurred at 12:35 [...]