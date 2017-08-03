Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4635 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Community news and events for Aug. 3 and beyond

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 7:10 AM
    Discuss:

    Food driveA food drive for the Interfaith Emergency Services food bank will run through August at Kindred Hospice Ocala, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101, Ocala. Call 622-9331 or visit kindredhealthcare.com/our-services/hospice.Helping the homelessAn Empowered: Praise and Worship Concert will be held 7-9 p.m. Friday at Church at the Springs, 5425 SE 58th Ave., Ocala. Ten area pastors and worship leaders will raise money to support [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor