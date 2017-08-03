Community news and events for Aug. 3 and beyond

Food driveA food drive for the Interfaith Emergency Services food bank will run through August at Kindred Hospice Ocala, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101, Ocala. Call 622-9331 or visit kindredhealthcare.com/our-services/hospice.Helping the homelessAn Empowered: Praise and Worship Concert will be held 7-9 p.m. Friday at Church at the Springs, 5425 SE 58th Ave., Ocala. Ten area pastors and worship leaders will raise money to support [...]