TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGSMarion County Development Review: 8:30 a.m., Office of County Engineer, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Visit 671-8686.Ocala Historic Preservation Advisory Board: 4 p.m., City Hall, Second Floor Council Chambers, 110 SE Watula Ave., Ocala. Visit ocalafl.org.Navy bombing training (inert): 1-5 p.m., Pinecastle Range, Ocala National Forest. [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 3 and beyond
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 10:14 PM
