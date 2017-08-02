5th Judicial Circuit logs in to social media

The 5th Judicial Circuit of Florida will now be communicating in 140 characters or less - well, sometimes.The circuit - which covers Marion, Citrus, Sumter, Lake and Hernando counties - announced the launch of its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn pages Wednesday. The circuit hopes to use the social media accounts to better communicate with residents of the five-county system."In this fast-paced technological world we live in today, time and information are very [...]