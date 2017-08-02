Republican senators are bucking President Donald Trump's calls to revive the health care debate. And Trump just ousted his only top White House aide with deep links to the Republican Party. But the president and his party won't be calling it quits any time soon. They remain tightly linked by a force more powerful than politics or personal ties: cash.
Trump's fundraising prowess keeps Republican Party close
