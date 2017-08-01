Newsvine

Ocala police investigate shooting death

    By AUSTIN L. MILLERStarbannerOCALA -- Ocala police detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a man found in a car shortly after noon on Monday.On Tuesday, detectives would not say how many times the victim had been shot or where he was shot. Officials said they have not recovered a weapon and are following up on leads to find out who shot and killed him.The deceased, identified by police as Jonah Tre Johnson III, was [...]

