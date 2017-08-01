Newsvine

Florida judge: 20-year sentence for firing gun an injustice

    TALLAHASSEE - An appeals court judge criticized Florida's mandatory minimum gun laws Tuesday while regretfully upholding the 20-year-sentence of a man who fired a gun at the ground.A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal agreed that Eric Patrick Wright's sentence cannot be reduced, but Judge James Wolf took the extra step of writing an opinion that calls the case an injustice."This case ... is a classic example of how inflexible mandatory minimum [...]

