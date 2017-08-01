Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for 687 customers in the Spruce Creek Preserve communities in southwest Marion County due to a loss of water pressure from a main line break.According to a press release, residents are being notified via door tag, interactive community notification calls and social media.The utilities department advises that all water used for brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, making ice or washing dishes be brought to a [...]
Boil water alert issued for Spruce Creek Preserve
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 10:12 AM
