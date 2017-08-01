Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4572 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Boil water alert issued for Spruce Creek Preserve

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 10:12 AM
    Discuss:

    Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for 687 customers in the Spruce Creek Preserve communities in southwest Marion County due to a loss of water pressure from a main line break.According to a press release, residents are being notified via door tag, interactive community notification calls and social media.The utilities department advises that all water used for brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, making ice or washing dishes be brought to a [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor