MCSO investigates three residential burglaries

The Marion County Sheriff's Office investigated three burglaries over the weekend with the items stolen ranging from rifles to religious artifacts.Here are recaps:+ Two semiautomatic .22 caliber rifles , a German Sports and a Mossberg, 25- and 10-shot magazines, two computer hard drives and other computer equipment, a bag of coins and insulin supplies were stolen Sunday afternoon from a home on Southwest 44th Street in the Lake Tropicana area near Dunnellon. The total loss was [...]