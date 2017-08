Samsung may be providing 100 percent of the OLED displays for Apple's iPhone 8, but according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, LG Display will be playing an increasingly big role in iPhone OLED display manufacturing in the years to come. Specifically, he thinks that LG will to supply 10-20 percent of the iPhone's OLED []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)