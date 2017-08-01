Newsvine

Leaked HomePod firmware reveals 'iPhone 8' design, display and infrared face unlock

Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 1:10 AM
    Apple inadvertently released firmware for its forthcoming HomePod speaker over the weekend, and in doing so leaked loads of information related to a next-generation iPhone, including exterior design, screen size and resolution, and infrared face detection scanning, code-named Pearl ID. We also touch on the leak of a seemingly genuine Apple wireless charging pad, for use with the upcoming 'iPhone 8,' which some have recently been calling the iPhone Pro.

