Apple inadvertently released firmware for its forthcoming HomePod speaker over the weekend, and in doing so leaked loads of information related to a next-generation iPhone, including exterior design, screen size and resolution, and infrared face detection scanning, code-named Pearl ID. We also touch on the leak of a seemingly genuine Apple wireless charging pad, for use with the upcoming 'iPhone 8,' which some have recently been calling the iPhone Pro.
Leaked HomePod firmware reveals 'iPhone 8' design, display and infrared face unlock
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 1:10 AM
