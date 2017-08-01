Community news and events for Aug. 1

Energy assistanceElder Options started the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program for those 60 and older who are struggling with keeping their home cool during the summer and warm during the winter. The program provides bill payment, purchasing of related supplies (fans, wood, space heaters, etc.) and repair of heating and cooling systems. To apply, call 1-800-963-5337.Free clothingAnyone in need of clothing, at no cost, [...]