Former Ocala abortion clinic owner set for SC drug trial

James Scott Pendergraft, the Orlando-based doctor who owned four Florida abortion clinics, including one in Ocala, continues toward a Nov. 13 court date in South Carolina to face multiple drug charges.Sheriff's deputies in Spartanburg, South Carolina, arrested Pendergraft, 60, during a routine traffic stop in October 2015 in which drugs and medical equipment used during abortions were found, according to South Carolina court records and news reports. Pendergraft did not have a [...]