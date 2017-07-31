US hospitals set record for fast heart attack care

There's never been a better time to be treated for a heart attack. U.S. hospitals have set a record for how quickly they open blocked arteries, averaging under one hour for the first time since these results have been tracked.More than 93 percent of patients now have their arteries opened within the recommended 90 minutes of arrival."Things have definitely improved" from a decade ago, when less than half of heart attack patients were treated that fast, said Dr. [...]