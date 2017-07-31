LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
MARION COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
17Q-168 Silver Springs Shores WWTF Capacity & Nutrients Removal Improvements Due: 8/29/17 3:00 PM, at Marion Co Procurement, 2631 SE 3 St, Ocala FL 34471. Pre-Bid Meeting 8/15/17...
July 31, 2017 - Request for proposals on Silver Springs Shores WWTF capacity and nutrients removal improvements
