Community news and events for July 31 and beyond

Senior menuThese meals will be provided by Marion Senior Services, 1101 SW 20th Court, Ocala. Lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels and served at congregate site; dinners at Marion Senior Services. Call 620-3501.Monday: Baked chicken thigh, yellow rice with tomato and pepper, black beans, Cuban roll, blended juice and low fat milkTuesday: Breaded pollack, cheese grits, stewed tomatoes, whole grain bread, fresh orange and [...]