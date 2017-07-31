Senior menuThese meals will be provided by Marion Senior Services, 1101 SW 20th Court, Ocala. Lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels and served at congregate site; dinners at Marion Senior Services. Call 620-3501.Monday: Baked chicken thigh, yellow rice with tomato and pepper, black beans, Cuban roll, blended juice and low fat milkTuesday: Breaded pollack, cheese grits, stewed tomatoes, whole grain bread, fresh orange and [...]
Community news and events for July 31 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 12:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment