July has been one of the rainiest months in recent history for the area, according to the National Weather Service, and the rain is expected to continue this week.A cold front that brought heavy rainfall to the area on Sunday is expected linger across the area today and Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms with potential heavy rainfall and possible flooding.Nate McGinnis, a meteorologist with the National [...]
Rain breaking records and more expected this week
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 30, 2017 3:14 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment