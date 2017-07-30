Newsvine

Archer motorcylist dies in I-75 accident

Seeded on Sun Jul 30, 2017 2:08 PM
Seeded on Sun Jul 30, 2017 2:08 PM
    An Archer man was killed early Sunday morning on Interstate 75 when the motorcycle he was riding slid in the rain onto its side, causing him to be struck by a motorist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jason Henry Kelchner, 31, of Archer, died at the scene of the 4:20 a.m. accident in the center northbound lane just north of the County Road 326 exit, according to the FHP report. Because of the accident, I-75 was closed for more than three hours. Kelchner, who was [...]

