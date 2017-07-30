Archer motorcylist dies in I-75 accident

An Archer man was killed early Sunday morning on Interstate 75 when the motorcycle he was riding slid in the rain onto its side, causing him to be struck by a motorist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jason Henry Kelchner, 31, of Archer, died at the scene of the 4:20 a.m. accident in the center northbound lane just north of the County Road 326 exit, according to the FHP report. Because of the accident, I-75 was closed for more than three hours. Kelchner, who was [...]