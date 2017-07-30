The State Attorney's Office announced it would not file charges in five cases involving Marion County defendants facing charges ranging from grand theft and dealing in stolen property to battery to criminal mischief.Although the defendants were originally charged with the crimes when arrested, the State has since determined it does not have sufficient information to file charges or that the likelihood of conviction on the charges is slight, ending the cases' run in the court system. [...]
Court notes: SAO rules no charges in several cases
Seeded on Sun Jul 30, 2017 12:09 AM
