Three juveniles arrested in shooting of teen

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three juveniles in connection with the shooting of minor on Saturday.The trio arrested were all 16-year-olds with Ocala addresses. Their charges range from carrying a concealed firearm, to aggravated battery and discharging a firearm by a vehicle. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Northwest 118th Terrace.The victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his [...]