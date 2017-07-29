Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4518 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Gunman robs man of cash early Saturday

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Jul 29, 2017 3:06 PM
    Discuss:

    A man was robbed early Saturday morning when a gunman approached him from behind, took cash from his wallet and fled on foot.The victim, an employee at Silver Springs Bottled Water at 2245 NW 42nd St., told Ocala Police Department officers that he drove to the business, got out of his vehicle and began testing water samples.Soon after arriving, the man returned to his vehicle to place a flashlight inside. After closing the vehicle's door, he began walked toward the [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor