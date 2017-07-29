Gunman robs man of cash early Saturday

A man was robbed early Saturday morning when a gunman approached him from behind, took cash from his wallet and fled on foot.The victim, an employee at Silver Springs Bottled Water at 2245 NW 42nd St., told Ocala Police Department officers that he drove to the business, got out of his vehicle and began testing water samples.Soon after arriving, the man returned to his vehicle to place a flashlight inside. After closing the vehicle's door, he began walked toward the [...]