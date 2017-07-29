TODAYStuff the Bus: Walmart, 34 Bahia Ave., Silver Springs. Call 671-6847 or email suzanne.mcguire@marion.k12.fl.us. Largest school supply drive in Marion County; benefits homeless and needy school children; school supplies, children's clothing, shoes and personal hygiene items.LifeSouth bloodmobile: Call 622-3544.Ocala Downtown Market, 7 a.m.-noon, 310 SE Third St., [...]
Calendar of events for July 29 and beyond
