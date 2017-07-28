The Senate is sending a package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia to President Donald Trump to sign after the bill received overwhelming support in Congress. Moscow has already responded, ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and closing the U.S. embassy's recreation retreat.
Russia sanctions bill heads to Trump, Moscow retaliates
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 8:38 AM
